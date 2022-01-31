Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 04:09 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez might tie the knot very soon

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that his wedding to long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez could be as soon as a month away. He also said that he is “1000 percent” sure it will happen.

Stunning Georgina, 28, from Spain, also admitted to it in a new Netflix documentary on her rags-to-riches journey. She says that she wants to settle down with her lover. And is willing to say ‘yes’ if he asks for her hand in marriage.

Read more: Ronaldo to leave Juventus amid Man City transfer talks

In 2019, the Manchester United striker told Piers Morgan that he and Rodriguez will marry “one day,” as it was his mother’s wish. The 36-year-old father-of-four went a step further in the Netflix docu-series I Am Georgina, He revealed that the two could be just weeks away from the altar.

The couple has been dating for almost five years. They have been planning to extend their family with the arrival of twins in April.

In response to Georgina’s joke about a wedding, Cristiano said: “I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about.”

Read more: Why Cristiano Ronaldo does not have any tattoos?

Georgina revealed her plans to settle in Portugal once Ronaldo retires, prompting the footballer’s wedding announcement. The striker claimed that when he is in his birthplace, he feels “as free as a bird” and “less noticed” than when he is elsewhere.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has a new residence built on a vast plot of property near Quinta da Marinha. Although Ronaldo’s £43 million property empire includes two luxury Lisbon apartments. Which includes a £6.5 million penthouse, and a seven-story apartment block overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. This is also where his mother and brother live.

