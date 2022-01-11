Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching her glam life. She is in favour of a new life that she describes as “empowering” and “modest.”

In a recent Instagram post, Crystal discussed how her perspective has altered over the last five years. Detailing how “my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work existence.”

“I used to live for other people, to make other people happy, and it was causing me internal agony,” she claimed, adding that her Playboy character helped her obtain fame because “sex sells.”

“I’m not sure if dressing barely dressed, flashing cleavage, etc. made me feel more confident.” “However, I can now firmly and proudly state that modesty is what empowers me these days,” Crystal explained.

“It feels so much better inwardly,” she continued, “and it will probably be like this for the rest of my life.”

Crystal also revealed that she deleted all of her old images and “removed everything phony” from her body.

“I feel more genuine, vulnerable, and like I belong to myself.” “I am my own,” she declared.

From 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Crystal was married to the Playboy mogul.