Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 05:57 pm

Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching her glam life. She is in favour of a new life that she describes as “empowering” and “modest.”

In a recent Instagram post, Crystal discussed how her perspective has altered over the last five years. Detailing how “my account has shifted from not always safe for work posts to my REAL safe for work existence.”

Read more: Former playboy model arraigns Fox News after Carlson accused her of extorting Trump

“I used to live for other people, to make other people happy, and it was causing me internal agony,” she claimed, adding that her Playboy character helped her obtain fame because “sex sells.”

“I’m not sure if dressing barely dressed, flashing cleavage, etc. made me feel more confident.” “However, I can now firmly and proudly state that modesty is what empowers me these days,” Crystal explained.

“It feels so much better inwardly,” she continued, “and it will probably be like this for the rest of my life.”

Read more: ‘Playboy’ Returns From Private To Public After 9 Years

Crystal also revealed that she deleted all of her old images and “removed everything phony” from her body.

“I feel more genuine, vulnerable, and like I belong to myself.” “I am my own,” she declared.

From 2012 until his death in 2017 at the age of 91, Crystal was married to the Playboy mogul.

Read More

22 hours ago
Rohail Hyatt is looking for Pakistani talent to sing the national anthem

Rohail Hyatt, a music producer, is looking for artists that can sing...
22 hours ago
Saboor and Sajal pays tribute to their mother on their weddings

Saboor Aly made headlines lately. She married fellow actor Ali Ansari in...
23 hours ago
Ali Fazal praises Irfan Khan's Urdu dialogue delivery

Ali Fazal used a rare clip from the late actor Irrfan Khan's...
23 hours ago
Drama Review: Sang e mah first episode is nothing short of amazing

Sang-e-Mah, the much-anticipated drama series, premiered its first episode on Sunday. It...
24 hours ago
Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for...
24 hours ago
Joe Jones make a comeback to acting

Joe Jonas is set to dazzle audiences with his acting comeback in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

53 seconds ago
Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco's ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie...
Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art
5 mins ago
Jemima Goldsmith shares her love for Pakistani truck art

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan and a British...
Chinese envoy calls for ensuring access to vaccines for West Africa, Sahel
7 mins ago
Chinese envoy calls for ensuring access to vaccines for West Africa, Sahel

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called...
9 mins ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I’m Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600