Dolce & Gabbana goes Fur free

Dolce & Gabbana stated on Monday that starting this year, it will stop using animal fur in all of its collections. Finally switching to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milanese design house has joined the likes of Armani, Gucci, Prada, and Moncler in following the rules set forth by the Fur Free Alliance. A global network of animal rights organizations.

In a statement, Dolce & Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said, “Dolce & Gabbana is moving toward a more sustainable future that cannot consider the usage of animal fur.”

“Ending the use of fur provides a higher bar for what is acceptable in fashion,” said PJ Smith, fashion policy director of the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International.

