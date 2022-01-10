Drama Review: Sang e mah first episode is nothing short of amazing

Sang-e-Mah, the much-anticipated drama series, premiered its first episode on Sunday. It marked the phenomenal singer Atif Aslam’s television debut. Along with a familiar cast of A-listers like Sania Saeed, Nauman Ijaz, Samiya Mumtaz, and Kubra Khan. Saifee Hassan’s directed film has been the talk of the town.

The series centers on a societal taboo that reveals the Gagh tradition. The majority of viewers have been hooked on the show since the first episode, because of Atif’s debut performance and the storyline.

Atif plays the family’s black sheep, which is an unusual role for him. However, his excellent performances have won hearts as he speaks out against society’s negative practices.

The Pakhtun representation, on the other hand, has outraged the community because of its stereotyped portrayal.

When it comes to expressing cultures, attention to detail is crucial to achieving authenticity and relatability. In the first episode, Chail, a Swabi traditional shawl worn by Sania Saeed, proves the attention to detail that was thought of in the drama.

In a press conference on Friday, the performers discussed how difficult it was for them to act the scenes. Getting into the skin of their difficult characters, particularly acquiring the language and dialects.