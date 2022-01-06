Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 06:24 pm

Eddie Van Halen’s final words to his family

Sometimes we do things that we are not that proud of. We only realize our mistakes when we get on the deathbed, there we say things that we wouldn’t have when alive.

Eddie Van Halen’s final remarks before his death in October 2020 are included in his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli’s new novel. In her new book, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.

Valerie recalls Eddie telling her, “I love you,” before taking his last breath.

Read more: American Guitarist Eddie Van Helen dies at 65

“‘I love you,’ is the last thing Ed says to Wolfie and me, and it’s the last thing we say to him before he quits breathing,” Valerie said. Adding that their son Wolfgang had also passed away since their last meeting.

Eddie died in October 2020, at the age of 65, after a protracted fight with throat cancer.

Read more: Google releases US top search trends of 2020

Before being divorced in 2007, the former couple had been married for 20 years.

