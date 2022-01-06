Eddie Van Halen’s final words to his family

Sometimes we do things that we are not that proud of. We only realize our mistakes when we get on the deathbed, there we say things that we wouldn’t have when alive.

Eddie Van Halen’s final remarks before his death in October 2020 are included in his ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli’s new novel. In her new book, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.

Valerie recalls Eddie telling her, “I love you,” before taking his last breath.

“‘I love you,’ is the last thing Ed says to Wolfie and me, and it’s the last thing we say to him before he quits breathing,” Valerie said. Adding that their son Wolfgang had also passed away since their last meeting.

Eddie died in October 2020, at the age of 65, after a protracted fight with throat cancer.

Before being divorced in 2007, the former couple had been married for 20 years.