Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING – A national nature reserve in southwest China’s Yunnan Province has recently found a Siberian white crane, a critically endangered bird species, said the reserve’s administration bureau.

It is the first time for Yunnan’s Zhaotong City to spot the species and the white crane had likely lost its way during migration, said the Yunnan Dashanbao National Nature Reserve for Black-necked Cranes.

The reserve, which is located in Zhaotong City’s Zhaoyang District, is the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau’s most important wintering habitat and transit site for migrating black-necked cranes.

The Siberian white crane, commonly known as the snow crane, is severely endangered according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, with just 4,000 remaining on the globe and only one migration route: east to Poyang Lake, China’s biggest freshwater lake.

