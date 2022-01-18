Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to ensure that artists receive royalties. Finally, they have reason to rejoice: the Senate has passed a resolution in their favor.

The good news is that Senator Khan’s persistence paid off, as the resolution was passed by the Senate on Monday.

When a production on which they worked is re-run or utilized in any way, royalties are paid to the artists.

Senator Khan has a place in the hearts of Pakistan’s celebrities, who are all applauding him for his efforts on their behalf.

“Finally! It has been overdue for a long time “Actor Adnan Siddiqui used Twitter to express his feelings. “Our artists are entitled to safety and proper credit for their efforts.”

Senator Khan was also praised by fellow actor Humayun Saeed, who remarked, “Congratulations to the television and film industries. The Senate of Pakistan has enacted a resolution empowering the Copyright Board to set royalties for licensing and assignment of work, as well as to assure payments to artists. Thank you, House members.”

Ramsha Khan of Sinf-e-Ahan retweeted the senator, writing, “This is fantastic news. Paying royalties to artists is the first step on the right path. Faisal Javed Khan, thank you so much.”

Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, who was one of the first to advocate for royalties, was overjoyed with the decision and expressed his gratitude on Instagram. “The most significant development in the media industry in years. Thank you, Faisal Javed Khan, for allowing us to exercise our legal rights. This will benefit a large number of people. The industry will grow as a whole. The Senate deserves a big thank you for approving the royalties measure. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive during this process.”

Senator Khan first announced that the law was in the works in April, after musicians took to social media to demand payments. He also admitted that “there is no policy or law ensuring that artists receive financial credit for their labour” at the time.

Senator Khan also announced the resolution’s submission to the Senate on December 24. Many celebrities rejoiced at the prospect of royalties being considered for the entire business.