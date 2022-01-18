Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 05:54 pm

Entertainment Industry overjoyed on passing of the royalities act; thanks Senator Faisal Javed Khan

Over the last year or two, Pakistani celebrities have banded together to ensure that artists receive royalties. Finally, they have reason to rejoice: the Senate has passed a resolution in their favor.

The good news is that Senator Khan’s persistence paid off, as the resolution was passed by the Senate on Monday.

When a production on which they worked is re-run or utilized in any way, royalties are paid to the artists.

Senator Khan has a place in the hearts of Pakistan’s celebrities, who are all applauding him for his efforts on their behalf.

Read more: Senator Faisal Javed Khan worked hard to give the artist the right to demand royalties

“Finally! It has been overdue for a long time “Actor Adnan Siddiqui used Twitter to express his feelings. “Our artists are entitled to safety and proper credit for their efforts.”

Senator Khan was also praised by fellow actor Humayun Saeed, who remarked, “Congratulations to the television and film industries. The Senate of Pakistan has enacted a resolution empowering the Copyright Board to set royalties for licensing and assignment of work, as well as to assure payments to artists. Thank you, House members.”

Read more: Senator Faisal Javed Slapped With A Fine For Violating Traffic Rules

Ramsha Khan of Sinf-e-Ahan retweeted the senator, writing, “This is fantastic news. Paying royalties to artists is the first step on the right path. Faisal Javed Khan, thank you so much.”

Actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, who was one of the first to advocate for royalties, was overjoyed with the decision and expressed his gratitude on Instagram. “The most significant development in the media industry in years. Thank you, Faisal Javed Khan, for allowing us to exercise our legal rights. This will benefit a large number of people. The industry will grow as a whole. The Senate deserves a big thank you for approving the royalties measure. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive during this process.”

Senator Khan first announced that the law was in the works in April, after musicians took to social media to demand payments. He also admitted that “there is no policy or law ensuring that artists receive financial credit for their labour” at the time.

Senator Khan also announced the resolution’s submission to the Senate on December 24. Many celebrities rejoiced at the prospect of royalties being considered for the entire business.

 

Read More

3 days ago
Tu Jhoom, the first release of Coke studio season 14 is a massive hit

Coke Studio's magic is that it paints its walls in colors that...
4 days ago
A single page from the original 1984 Spider Man comic sells for a whopping $3.36 million

On Thursday, a single page of original artwork from an outstanding 1984...
4 days ago
Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
4 days ago
Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan's first Grammy...
5 days ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...
5 days ago
Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into China's wild

BEIJING - A rescued snow leopard is faring well and can move...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy A10
1 min ago
Samsung Galaxy A10 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A10 costs Rs. 21,999. The selling pricing...
Bride dance
11 mins ago
Bride dance with her mother and sisters to ‘Mahi Ve’ goes viral

On social media, a dance video of the bride and her mother...
12 mins ago
Child victim’s testimony enough to convict rapist on positive DNA, forensic reports: LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ruled that in the...
Waqar Zaka
12 mins ago
Why do Pakistani Twitter Want PM Imran Khan to Meet Waqar Zaka?

The Pakistani Twitterati wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet Waqar Zaka...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600