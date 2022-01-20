Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 06:08 pm

Eva B breaking the glass ceiling by being the first women Rapper in Pakistan

The second episode of Coke Studio season 14 premiered on Wednesday night, including new potential vocalists, including up-and-coming hijabi rapper Eva B.

Kana Yaari, a Balochi pop song, was an instant hit with the audience, promising a slew of other songs throughout the season. Kaifi Khalil was the primary vocalist on the track, and Abdul Wahab Bugti played the Tambura.

Read more: The people of Pakistan found it’s new Baluchi-dance blend in Kana Yaari

Eva B revealed the meaning behind her moniker in an exclusive chat.

“Eva B, under the aforementioned alias, is a tribute to the first woman on Earth, Eve, and, like the latter, she is a first in the country’s female rapping scene. The use of the letter B is a reference to her Baloch heritage “In a 2021 interview.

The rapper also revealed that after hearing an Eminem song, she was instantly drawn to rap music.

“What I had heard astounded and captivated me. I then proceeded to inquire of my pals about the true meaning of this music. I never imagined music could be so beautiful.”

Read more: BOL Beats new Rap ‘Insaano Mein’ by Eva B, watch video

Her later music collaborations include one at the Lux style awards with Momina Mustehsan. She hides her identity under a hijab because it gives her a sense of anonymity while also giving her power.

 

 

