Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:31 pm

Joe Jones make a comeback to acting

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Singer Joe Jonas arrives at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/AMA2011/Getty Images for AMA)

Joe Jonas is set to dazzle audiences with his acting comeback in season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, a comedy series he created.

In the second episode of the show, the 32-year-old singer appears alongside Danny McBride, Cassidy Freeman, Eric André, and Jessica Lowe.

The Jonas Brothers singer appears as an investor in the episode titled “After I Leave, Savage Wolves Will Come.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” In one moment, Jonas confesses, “I’ve always wanted to be a hotelier since I was a tiny kid.”

He continued, “My brothers are always giving me (crap), saying it’s a weird concept and this and that.”

During an interview, McBride, who plays Jesse, revealed some details about the singer’s enthusiasm for the cameo.

“The long and short of it is that (Joe) like the show. So he reached out to us. He wanted to see if we could work him into the second season in some way,” he explained.

