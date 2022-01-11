Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

Katy Perry launched her new song When I’m Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I’m Gone’s music video.  This is during the halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, January 10.

The much anticipated single is a stunning collaboration with Alesso, a well-known Swedish DJ.

Since the song’s teaser was released in late November, fans have been eager for the video. We side with them because the song is amazing.

Read more: Katy Perry keeps her ‘wild outfits’ for her daughter Daisy, ‘I have a vault’

“ESPN and especially College GameDay hold a special place in my heart,” the singer said in a statement in December. “So, working with Alesso to become the first artists to ever debut a global music video during a live event on ESPN made for a great and natural pairing.”

Read more: Katy Perry surprises fans with her new song ‘Not the End of the World’

Meanwhile, the song has soared to the top of the music charts, debuting at #4 on the Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

It was also included in the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Watch the song here

