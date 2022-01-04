Lilly Collins is all hearts for Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 07:05 pm

Lily Collins recently praised Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts. Said they mentored her when she was just starting in her profession.

The Emily in Paris actor shared the names of persons she considers to be her mentors during an interview with a Magazine.

“My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she guided me through that experience,” she explained.

“She’s just such a lovely, wonderful soul who just really took me under her wing,” she said of working with the legend in 2009’s The Blind Side.

Collins also mentioned that working on Mirror Mirror with Roberts taught her a lot.

“She’s portraying my nasty queen, but she couldn’t have been nicer – and she’s been assisting me in understanding and navigating a set, too.” “The actor expressed herself.

 

