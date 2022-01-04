Lilly Collins is all hearts for Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts

Lily Collins recently praised Sandra Bullocks and Julia Roberts. Said they mentored her when she was just starting in her profession.

The Emily in Paris actor shared the names of persons she considers to be her mentors during an interview with a Magazine.

Read more: BTS member V reveals his celebrity crush, ‘Lily Collins’

“My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she guided me through that experience,” she explained.

“She’s just such a lovely, wonderful soul who just really took me under her wing,” she said of working with the legend in 2009’s The Blind Side.

Read more: Lily Collins, Ashley discuss the difficulties about Emily in Paris Season 2

Collins also mentioned that working on Mirror Mirror with Roberts taught her a lot.

“She’s portraying my nasty queen, but she couldn’t have been nicer – and she’s been assisting me in understanding and navigating a set, too.” “The actor expressed herself.