Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022. 03:33 pm

Owner of Parizaad’s Luxurious house revealed

The blockbuster show Parizaad has us all enthralled. Because of its large production, Steller’s star ensemble, great storyline, and excellent performance. The drama has gained a significant following. From the premise to the cast to the settings, fans were enthralled by Parizaad.

The large palace-like residence of Seth Behroz Kareem was one item that drew the attention of fans. Fans were attracted to the luxurious house as soon as the promos and OST for Parizard were released.

From the interior to the exterior, the house was nicely photographed. The house was generously utilized for all of the main characters’ sequences.

Let’s scan through some of the information about the place. Usman Zafar Cheema owned the house in Parizaad, as well as all of the cars and Range Rovers that were used in the drama.

Gulberg Green Islamabad is where the house is located, and it was built in 2018. The house is of 10 kanals. Even with a large footprint, it only has just 14 rooms. Most of the area is used for numerous sitting areas and corridors. After the show was aired, the owner claims that people now flock to his house to pay him a visit. He claimed that there is even a YouTube video with a map guide to his house.

The house is now on sale and is worth 60 Crores.

