14th Jan, 2022. 03:04 pm

Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness at the drama’s impending end. Since they’ve chosen to add another episode to the show. Allowing you an extra week to say your goodbyes to Parizaad. As a result, the film’s theatrical release and television broadcast have been pushed back a week, to January 28 and February 1, respectively.

Read more: Parizaad Episode 26 Review – Parizaad Latest Episode

“There has been a one-episode increase; there were meant to be 28 episodes, but now there are 29. The last episode will show on February 1 instead of January 25. And the cinema release has been pushed back a week – it will be released in theatres on Friday, January 28, four days before the TV premiere.

There is no such explanation for the date change. The dates have been pushed back because they chose to add an extra episode.

Read more: Will Parizaad Get a Happy Ending with RJ Annie?

Parizaad is directed by Shehzad Kashmiri and is based on Hashim Nadeem’s novel. It follows a dark-skinned main character — played by the talented Ahmed Ali Akbar. He has a pure heart and is gifted but is often ignored and treated unfairly by those around him. The play tells an intriguing and unusual story about Parizaad’s hardships as he navigates life.

The show was recognized and loved by not only national but also international audiences.

Given the show’s ever-growing audience, it’s understandable that the finale will be aired on the big screen. The addition of one episode can only add to the excitement. We can’t wait to see how Parizaad’s story concludes.

