Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 07:54 pm

Saboor and Sajal pays tribute to their mother on their weddings

Saboor Aly made headlines lately. She married fellow actor Ali Ansari in a gorgeous daytime ceremony while wearing a gold gharara-kameez ensemble.

Read more: Saboor Aly-Ali Ansari bhangra entry at their shendi – WATCH VIDEO

Saboor paid honor to her late mother via her wedding attire. Donning a similar gold number as her mother on her big day.  Following in the footsteps of her sister Sajal, who wore red on her Nikkah and paid tribute to her mother via her bridal appearance.

Sajal, on the other hand, who married actor Ahad Raza Mir in 2020, wore her hair in the same way as her mother, curling her edges over the side of her forehead. In keeping with her mother’s wedding style, the actor wore a delicate teeka and subtle makeup.

Read more: Saboor Aly drops Romantic photos from Nikkah

After a long fight with cancer, Saboor and Sajal’s mother died in 2017. On their Instagram accounts, the star sisters frequently share photos of their mother as a reminder.

 

