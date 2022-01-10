Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 06:44 pm

Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for assisting her in raising $1.2 million in a year for a mental health campaign.

The Grammy-nominated singer read an open letter that was published in a newspaper. In the letter, she announced her company’s next goal of donating $100 million over the following ten years.

“I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of our community,” the singer wrote. With you, none of it would have been possible.”

Read more: Selena Gomez cried over her first Grammy nomination

“With Rare Beauty, my goal was to create a brand that would help shape the conversation around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing one’s individuality. Something that has been sorely lacking in the beauty industry.”

Read more: Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

“The essence of this brand is in understanding that we’re not all supposed to look the same. That we’re all unique and different, and that’s something to be proud of,” she continued.

The 29-year-old singer also revealed that the company has ‘donated $1.2 million to 8 grantees’.

“We also created #MentalHealth1010, a movement to organize the philanthropic community around mental health in schools,” Gomez said.

