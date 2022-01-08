Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Jan, 2022.

Shehzad Roy pays tribute to frontline workers of Coronavirus in his new song: Maula Vey

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and activist is known for using his musical talents to bring social and political issues to the public’s attention. This time he has produced a new tune that departs from his customary blunt satire. Maula Vey puts you on an emotional rollercoaster, exploring a love story set in Covid-19. With themes of love, sorrow, and helplessness – but this isn’t just another love song.

Read more: Shehzad Roy announced a new plan for women’s education and employment

Roy’s song which features actor Syra Yousuf is a memorial to healthcare workers that died while protecting others during the pandemic. It tells one of the numerous untold stories of frontline workers who succumbed to the illness while trying to help others.

The song video, which is set in a hospital, has Shahzad and Syra as healthcare personnel isolated in separate rooms. The song takes you on an emotional trip. As they seek solace in one another while separating themselves from the outside world and battling their illness.

Read more: Shehzad Roy urges citizens to get Covid vaccine ‘before it’s too late’

Many frontline workers had no choice but to distance themselves from their families and loved ones when the pandemic was at its apex. Some of them lost their lives alone battling the illness and never made it back.

Maula Vey is a lovely attempt to depict the doubt and longing that people feel when they are alone. Especially those whose heroic efforts are often unseen. There could be no better choice than Shahzad to convey this terrible tale of heroism. Maula Vey is a unique production in the love genre, directed by Ahsan Rahim and composed by Shany Haider.

Watch the song here: 

