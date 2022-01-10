Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 04:30 pm

South Korean actor O Yeong-su bags the first Golden Globe award for Korea

On Monday, South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who plays Player 001 in Netflix’s breakout hit Squid Game, became the first Korean actor to win a major Golden Globe award.

Read more: ‘Squid Game’, Alec Baldwin among top Google searches

For his work as Oh II-nam in the South Korean dystopian thriller. Yeong-su beat off Kieran Culkin, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, and Brett Goldstein to win the Best Supporting Actor award.

The award was presented at a private Golden Globes ceremony in Los Angeles. Following the cancellation of an in-person award ceremony due to controversy over a lack of diversity.

Read more: North Korean sentenced to death for smuggling copies of ‘Squid Game’

Squid Game, which premiered in September 2021, received a Best Television Drama Series nomination. As well as the Best Actor mention for Lee Jung-Jae, the show’s lead actor. However, he was defeated by Jeremy Strong of Succession.

