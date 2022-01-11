Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
11th Jan, 2022. 05:43 pm

This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Milo Ventimiglia, star of This Is Us, received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

At the presentation on Hollywood Boulevard, the 44-year-old actor was joined by This Is Us co-star Jon Huertas and writer Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Read more: Milo Ventimiglia really feels about Jess and Rory’s relationship

Ventimiglia’s star is the 2,710th to be added to the boulevard. The star is right next to his This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore.

“It’s a celebration of anybody and everyone I’ve ever worked with in front of and behind the camera. For the past 26 years, from set work to office work to business, and even the audiences,” the honoree remarked.

Read more: Daniel Craig honored into Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star

Ventimiglia is most known for his portrayal of Jack Pearson on This Is Us. Although he has been acting for a long time and originally rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s with roles such as Peter Petrelli in Heroes and Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls.

