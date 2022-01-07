Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 06:48 pm

Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and he’s furious that we didn’t learn anything after visiting the heritage site of Mohenjo Daro.

 

Posting in front of Mohen jo Daro with a twenty rupee note in his hand, Yasir gave a short history lesson on Mohen Jo Daro.

Frieha Altaf, a former model and curent PR manager commented on his post. She said, “I love Mohen jo Daro! We should be proud, we had sanitation, culture and even civilization 5000 years ago. Things we don’t even have now.

When it comes to learning things from history, we rarely take good lessons. Instead of modelling on the good from previous generations, we often learn the wrong lessons and forgets what’s important.

