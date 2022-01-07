Yasir Hussain gives history lesson on Instagram

Actor Yasir Hussain is known for calling a spade a spade, and he’s furious that we didn’t learn anything after visiting the heritage site of Mohenjo Daro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasir Hussain (@yasir.hussain131)

Posting in front of Mohen jo Daro with a twenty rupee note in his hand, Yasir gave a short history lesson on Mohen Jo Daro.

Read more: Yasir Hussain again under fire for his views on Turkish Actors in Pakistan

Frieha Altaf, a former model and curent PR manager commented on his post. She said, “I love Mohen jo Daro! We should be proud, we had sanitation, culture and even civilization 5000 years ago. Things we don’t even have now.

Read more: Hira Tareen slams Yasir Hussain calling him ill-mannered

When it comes to learning things from history, we rarely take good lessons. Instead of modelling on the good from previous generations, we often learn the wrong lessons and forgets what’s important.