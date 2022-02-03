Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:08 pm
A woman who gave birth to 69 babies over 27 separate labors

The record for most babies born to one woman is 69. Mrs. Vassilyev from Russia gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triples, and four sets of quadruplets.

Feodor Vassilyev’s first wife, whose name has since been lost to history, holds the frequently cited world record for having the most children. Mrs. Vassilyev gave birth to 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets, and four sets of quadruplets between 1725 and 1765, according to a local monastery’s report to the government in Moscow, in over 27 distinct labours.

The grand total was 69 children, 67 of whom survived infancy with the loss of one set of twins: a record for the number of children born to a single lady. Their names, dates of birth, and dates of death, however, are all unknown.

Vassilyev also claimed to have had 18 children with his second wife (6 pairs of twins and 2 sets of triplets), giving him a total of 87 offspring.
The information on Vassilyev’s children is in the Guinness Book of World Records.

