Billie Eilish, the fans favorite! For such reasons!

Billie Eilish is incredibly concerned about her fans, as evidenced by the way she handled a recent incident at one of her shows. According to a Hollywood paper, Eilish paused her show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. That was held on Saturday to seek medical attention for a member of the audience who was having trouble breathing.

The singer, who is presently on the Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, took a break in the middle of her set. To investigate the matter and assist the fan who appeared to be in distress. “Do you need an inhaler?” Eilish questioned the fan, and then asked her team. “Is there an inhaler on hand? Is it possible to just grab one?”

After procuring an inhaler, Billie told the crowd around the fan to go away, saying, “Give her a chance. Do not overcrowd.” Eilish also inquired of the fan: “Is it necessary for you to come out, or are you fine? Are you certain?” Later, he kissed her and said, “I love you.” On Instagram, a video from the concert has gone viral.

Several fans reacted positively to the video, praising Eilish for her quick action in assisting the fan. This isn’t the first time the singer has spoken up for her fans; in September, she halted a live performance at the Governors Ball music event in New York City after discovering a crowd disturbance. Before resuming her performance, the singer had asked her security to intervene and address the problem.