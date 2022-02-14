Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 05:15 pm
Brandon Maxwell pays tribute to his grandmother in his fall/winter collection

Brandon Maxwell’s shows have been known to end with the Texas-born designer walking confidently down the runway with his grandma by his side. The woman he calls Mammaw, but this season that wasn’t possible. She is the one who has inspired Maxwell with her love of fashion when he was a child. She had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and the designer is now going through the long goodbye.

Maxwell’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was created as a tribute to her inspiration and love. It launched Saturday evening in New York’s Union Square’s Daryl Roth Theatre. A short film that preceded the show began with a close-up of his grandmother’s eyes. Before transitioning into a montage that mixed high-wattage runway moments of models Karlie Kloss, Bella, Gigi Hadid, and Mayowa Nicholas. Along with family photos of Maxwell as a child with his Mammaw, including a look of him in her Longview, Texas, dress boutique. “We had a lovely time, didn’t we?” her voice said at the end of the film.

That set the tone for a small-scale presentation with only 31 designs. All of which were inspired by Maxwell’s penchant for combining crisp tailoring with feminine accents. The front row, which has previously included Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, and Aly Raisman, was devoid of celebrities. But the attention was solely focused on the art.

The Alzheimer’s Association received a donation in each attendee’s name, according to a tiny card placed on each seat. And for the grand finale, Maxwell snatched his grandfather, also known as Pappaw, from the front row. His Mammaw, on the other hand, had the final say: The music had ended a few moments previously, and Maxwell’s voice could be heard asking her, “What do you want me to remember about her relationship the most?” “Just remember how much I loved you,” she replied.

