Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 05:45 pm
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance video that teases her next songs.

On Wednesday, the Toxic singer shared a 13-second clip of herself dancing to her popular track from the Blackout album on Instagram.

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I colored my hair purple,” she captioned the video. This is only a sneak peek of what’s to come!!!!”

“I hope you’re all having a fantastic day!!!!!” Pssssssssssssssssssssssssss People, I’m just having a good time!!! “she continued.

Read more: Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees

Despite the fact that Spears did not specify her song, fans are already speculating about her next single, given the Gimme More singer’s suggestion that new music will be released in December.

“I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!!” she said in the caption of the photo. Yes, I’ll be my own cheerleader…,” she said, adding that a new song is in the works.

“I’m going to tell you what I’m talking about!!!!!” she added.

Read more: Britney Spears showcases free-spirt through photos

In November 2021, the 40-year-old singer was released from her 13-year conservatorship.

