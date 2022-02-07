Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time. The pair welcomed their second child on February 2, 2022, and Kylie recently revealed the news of the baby’s arrival in a post with the first sight of her bundle of joy. Jenner has yet to share the baby’s name, but a blue heart emoji appeared to suggest it’s a boy.

Kylie and Travis got congratulatory greetings from their friends and family as they welcomed their second child into the world. Travis, in reality, did not make a separate Instagram post. Instead, he left a remark on Kylie’s picture with a blue heart emoji and a succession of brown heart emojis.

Kylie’s good friend Hailey Bieber was among many who thanked her on social media. The model used a series of teary-eyed emojis to convey how moved she was when she heard the news. She also included a white heart emoji in the mix.

Kylie’s sisters, who are overjoyed at the arrival of her second child, shared their joy on social media by sending nice comments on her post. Kim wished her younger sister well by sending a sweet baby angel emoji and a blue heart emoji. With a sequence of blue heart emojis, Khloe Kardashian expressed her love for the new baby in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Kylie’s second child was born on the same day as her first daughter Stormi Webster’s birthday. Stormi just turned four years old, having celebrated her birthday on February 1, 2022.

