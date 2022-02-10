Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 02:17 pm
Corrupt leaders will have to face accountability, return plundered amount: Gill

PTI to emerge largest party in KP LG elections: Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill. Image: File

Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill reiterated on Thursday that corrupt leaders would have to face accountability and return the plundered amount.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said both the PML-N and the PPP had got together to save the looted amount.

He, however, said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not sit with the corrupt leaders, and the process of accountability will continue.

Last year, Gill had tweeted a ‘leaked audio call’ of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill shares another ‘leaked audio tape’ of Maryam Nawaz

Gill posted the audio on the microblogging website saying: “Another audio of Maryam Safdar leaked.”

While targeting the daughter of former premier Nawaz Sharif, the special aide went on to say,” Told you, you will expose yourself. Those who utter lies always suffer losses.”

The alleged audio file purportedly contains Maryam’s words and she could be heard as telling someone about her discussion with Dunya News and Geo News owners.

She was talking about the coverage of an unspecified issue involving Prime Minister Imran Khan. Maryam was heard saying that she had the reservations which were conveyed to both the media tycoons and they had acknowledged them.

