Cristano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shows relationship goals in I Am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reminiscing about their wonderful relationship.

During the first episode of I Am Georgina, Ronaldo shared his first impression of Rodriguez, describing her as a “really interesting girl, so much more mature for her age.”

“We had a very wonderful start to our relationship,” Rodriguez continued.

“He’d come after work a lot,” the 28-year-old admitted. “I recall him showing up in a Bugatti once. My coworkers were completely enraged. They arrive by bus, whereas I would arrive in a Bugatti. People couldn’t believe what they were hearing.”

“It was amusing because I’d wait for her outside the store in one of my bright cars. We’d return home and retreat into our own little worlds “Ronaldo gushed.

Ronaldo recently made headlines when he lighted up the Burj Khalifa in honour of Rodriguez’s birthday. The couple is expecting twins right now.