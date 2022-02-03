Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 10:36 pm
Did you know why Swiss cheese have holes?

A Swiss agricultural institute determined that the famed holes in cheeses like Emmentaler and Appenzeller are caused by microscopic bits of hay dust. These “microscopically minute hay particles” help generate the holes in traditional Swiss cheese kinds as milk matures into cheese.

According to the government-funded Agroscope institute, the switch from traditional milking procedures in barns to fully-automated, industrial milking systems has resulted in a decrease in holes over the previous 15 years.

Most of the Swiss cheese exported to the States comes from these mountainous grasslands and falls under the Alpine category. Thorpe describes this family as “large-format wheels of aged cow’s milk cheese that are dense and firm but still pliable and elastic in texture.” Flavors lean more nutty than salty, with bits of rostiness and sweet milk.

