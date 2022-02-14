Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:59 pm
Issa Rae received the honor of having the key to her hometown in Inglewood

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:59 pm

On Saturday, Issa Rae was given the key to her hometown of Inglewood. Becoming the first woman to do so in the city’s 114-year history.

Mayor James T. Butts branded the Insecure star and co-creator “the queen of Inglewood.” As she accepted the key during the Taste of Inglewood festival on downtown Market St.

Read more: 2021 BET Awards: List of winners and nominees

“I’m a touch emotional,” Rae said in front of hundreds of South Los Angeles residents and guests during her speech. Right now, I’m attempting to be a gangster. The mayor surprised me by telling me that this is the first key in 114 years, which is a big honor. I simply want to express my gratitude to you all for your support. Thank you to the mayor and the city of Inglewood for making it so easy for us to film here. And for assisting us in showcasing this city that I adore.”

Rae was honored directly across the street from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which will host the Super Bowl on Sunday. It was also undoubtedly a meta moment for the actress. Whose Insecure character Issa Dee had a vision of accepting the key to the city from mayor Tyra Banks on Issawood Day in the fifth season.

Read more: Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel surprised viewers with the virtual post-ceremony celebration

She lingered on the festival stage after obtaining her key to introduce TeaMarrr, the first artist on her Radio music company. “I’m her biggest fan,” she continued, “but I hope you guys leave here as fans of hers as well.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

