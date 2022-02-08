Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
08th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

08th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there’s someone we didn’t see before!

Rita Ora announced on Instagram on February 7 that she has joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast series. The working title prequel, starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad, is set years before the love affair between Gaston (Evans) and LeFou (Gad), and follows Gaston and LeFou on an unexpected voyage with LeFou’s stepsister, Tilly (Briana Middleton).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) 

Ora will play a fugitive with unusual talents who possess unknown knowledge that could have far-reaching consequences for an entire kingdom.

The British singer posted on Instagram, “I can’t keep the secret any longer!” “I’m ecstatic to be joining the cast of the Beauty and the Beast prequel series!” says the actress.

Read more: Minnie Mouse to get a makeover for Disneyland Anniversary

Along with some recent images, the actress, who has previously been in the Fifty Shades films and episodes of 90210 and Empire, shared a snapshot of herself as Belle when she was younger. “I remember seeing Beauty and the Beast with my family over and over as a child and fell in love with the music and characters right away,” she explained. “I could never have imagined entering this fantasy world in my wildest thoughts.”

According to Gary Marsh, CCO of Disney Branded Television, the prequel will answer some tough questions that Disney fans have been asking for years.

