Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG Awards 2022 on Monday. Moreover, she was observed walking onto the stage without her shoes on, trailed by Martin Short. But she didn’t arrive barefoot as Selena was may be seen tripping in her black high heels in a video that has been making the rounds on the internet. However, after collapsing to her knees, the singer removed her shoes and walked onto the stage barefoot.

Fans praised Selena for going barefoot after seeing the videos. A social media user said, “Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever.” “Is Selena Gomez wearing no shoes? It’s fantastic. F**k your heels, “a third person tweeted.

The 29-year-old former Disney Channel star wore a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown to the awards presentation. With her Murders in the Building co-star Martin, she presented the Best Supporting Actress Award.

