Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:18 pm
Selena Gomez ditched her heels for SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez, a singer and actress, ditched her heels at the SAG Awards 2022 on Monday. Moreover, she was observed walking onto the stage without her shoes on, trailed by Martin Short. But she didn’t arrive barefoot as Selena was may be seen tripping in her black high heels in a video that has been making the rounds on the internet. However, after collapsing to her knees, the singer removed her shoes and walked onto the stage barefoot.
Fans praised Selena for going barefoot after seeing the videos. A social media user said, “Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever.” “Is Selena Gomez wearing no shoes? It’s fantastic. F**k your heels, “a third person tweeted.

Read more: Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Portal Selena Gomez (@portalselenabraa) 

The 29-year-old former Disney Channel star wore a custom black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown to the awards presentation. With her Murders in the Building co-star Martin, she presented the Best Supporting Actress Award.

Read more: Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram
Selena Gomez has stated that she has no feelings for her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new girlfriend Simi Khadra. Selena Gomez shared a pleasant photo of the three pals chilling out on Instagram only days after The Weeknd was caught kissing Simi Khadra (of DJ sister duo Simi and Haze).

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

