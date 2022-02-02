What interesting questions do Pakistani women ask Google every day?
Women rely highly on Google in their daily lives because Google is the answer to every question these days. You can ask Google anything with just one voice, which is typically done by women. Recent reports have revealed what questions Pakistani women ask Google in their daily lives.
According to reports, in the year 2021, about 20 million women between the ages of 15 and 34 used Google. According to reports, the questions asked by these women from Google were seen asking for beauty tips, weight loss tips, and new cooking recipes.
Ways to lose weight:
The report states that women over the age of 24 keep asking Google questions about their weight gain and will also ask about exercise and weight loss diets.
Beauty secrets:
Also, women under the age of 25 keep asking Google about things that enhance their beauty.
Ways to Relieve Depression:
On the other hand, the year 2021, which has proved to be a difficult year due to Corona, has caused many people to suffer from depression which can lead to death. But in the meantime, women in their 30s and older have been searching on Google for different ways to treat depression.
Ways to thicken hair:
No matter what age a woman is, her hair adds to her beauty. Last year, girls and women of all ages sought help from Google for their hair health secrets.
For the latest Amazing News BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Amazing News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news