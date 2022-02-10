Who was Jan Micker?

Jan Christiaensz Micker was a Dutch Golden Age landscape painter who lived from 1598 to 1664 in Amsterdam. Houbraken referred to him as a “gemeen schilder” who was Jan Baptist Weenix’s first drawing instructor.

According to the RKD, he painted staffage in works by Jan Fransz Dammeroen, Hans Jurriaensz van Baden, and Joachim Govertsz Camphuysen, in addition to being Jan Baptist Weenix’s first instructor.

During 1653, he lived in ‘t Wapen van Amsterdam,’ a home on the Prinsengracht opposite from the Noorderkerk. He resided on the Lindengracht and was buried at the Noorderkerk after he died.

Some of his artwork is as follows:

1. Bird’s Eye View of Amsterdam

Micker got inspired by Cornelis Anthonisz. As a result, this painting depicts Amsterdam as it was in 1538, rather than the expanded Amsterdam of 1652.

2. The Tower of Babel

3. Narrow road of virtue and wide road of sin

4. Landschaft mit Marter des Hl. Laurentius

5. The death of Amnon