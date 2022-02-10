Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Feb, 2022. 11:00 am
Who was Jan Micker?

Jan Micker

Jan Christiaensz Micker was a Dutch Golden Age landscape painter who lived from 1598 to 1664 in Amsterdam. Houbraken referred to him as a “gemeen schilder” who was Jan Baptist Weenix’s first drawing instructor.

According to the RKD, he painted staffage in works by Jan Fransz Dammeroen, Hans Jurriaensz van Baden, and Joachim Govertsz Camphuysen, in addition to being Jan Baptist Weenix’s first instructor.

During 1653, he lived in ‘t Wapen van Amsterdam,’ a home on the Prinsengracht opposite from the Noorderkerk. He resided on the Lindengracht and was buried at the Noorderkerk after he died.

 

Some of his artwork is as follows:

 

1. Bird’s Eye View of Amsterdam

Micker got inspired by Cornelis Anthonisz. As a result, this painting depicts Amsterdam as it was in 1538, rather than the expanded Amsterdam of 1652.

“A Bird’s Eye View of Amsterdam,” 1652, is a faithful copy of Cornelis Anthonisz’ 1538 view of the city with cloud shadows over the land.

 

2. The Tower of Babel 

 

The Tower of Babel

The Tower of Babel painting by Jan Micker.

 

3. Narrow road of virtue and wide road of sin

 

The narrow path of virtue and wide road of sin By Jan Christiaensz Micker.

 

4. Landschaft mit Marter des Hl. Laurentius

 

landschaft mit marter des hl. laurentius

Jan Christiaensz Micker’s painting Landscape with Marters of Hl. Laurentius (Museum: Kunsthistorisches Museum)

 

 

5. The death of Amnon

 

The death of Amnon

The death of Amnon By Jan Christiansz Micker (Dutch, 1600–1664)

