Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:34 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 12:34 am
Harry Potter's famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The world-famous Jacobite Express train excursion is quite likely the most stunning and spectacular train journey on the planet.

The Jacobite steam train has been running every summer since 1984, under several names and with different operators, and is currently operated by West Coast Railways. The Jacobean Train and the ‘Harry Potter Steam Train’ are other names for it.

 

It runs along part of Scotland’s West Highland line and is a big tourist attraction, seamlessly integrating famous Scottish folklore, luxurious travel, and stunning landscape.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct (seen above) is possibly best known for its appearance in the “Harry Potter” films, while the Hogwarts Express is simply another name for the same route.

For the latest Amazing News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Amazing News on bolnews.com

Read More

1 week ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
2 weeks ago
Issa Rae received the honor of having the key to her hometown in Inglewood

On Saturday, Issa Rae was given the key to her hometown of...
2 weeks ago
Brandon Maxwell pays tribute to his grandmother in his fall/winter collection

Brandon Maxwell's shows have been known to end with the Texas-born designer...
2 weeks ago
Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield...
2 weeks ago
Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on...
3 weeks ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

13 mins ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 02 March 2022

Today is the 2nd of March 2022, and you may get a...
Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease
21 mins ago
Day naps can improve your memory and cut the risk of heart disease

Taking naps during the day may reduce the chance of having a...
Alizeh Shah
33 mins ago
Alizeh Shah looks elegant in the latest adorable photos

 Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
PM Imran
35 mins ago
PM Imran will launch disbursement of interest-free loans to low-income groups

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the disbursement of the interest-free loans...
Adsence Ad 300X600