Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts Express is a real steam train in Scotland

The world-famous Jacobite Express train excursion is quite likely the most stunning and spectacular train journey on the planet.

The Jacobite steam train has been running every summer since 1984, under several names and with different operators, and is currently operated by West Coast Railways. The Jacobean Train and the ‘Harry Potter Steam Train’ are other names for it.

It runs along part of Scotland’s West Highland line and is a big tourist attraction, seamlessly integrating famous Scottish folklore, luxurious travel, and stunning landscape.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct (seen above) is possibly best known for its appearance in the “Harry Potter” films, while the Hogwarts Express is simply another name for the same route.

