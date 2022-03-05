Madamé Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society’s growth, as the Women’s Day is nearing, people from all over the world are joining hands in equality, diversity and inclusion through various events.

Aligning to that Madamé Albana Planeja, an established entrepreneur and true advocate for women empowerment, wife of Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese holds a special gathering. Even though it was to showcase a work of a Pakistani designer, giving an inside to the women working in Pakistan.

Read more: International Women’s Day 2021: Debate on the meaning of “Feminism”

Mariana Pochinho was also given special thanks for “bringing the event together so spectacularly.”

“Empowered women empower women ❤️ I am blessed to have met and connected with Albana & Mariana who have supported my vision with such passion!” The account shared.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophiya Salim Khan (@keepingupwithkhan)

The couple is well-known to put in view the love they have for the country and have been a key reason for the relations between Pakistan and Italy to strengthen dramatically. Once in an interview Planeja was asked if she interacts with the people of Pakistan. To which she states that she have made many local friends which have helped her understand the Pakistani Nation.

Read more: Our Women Our Pride says COAS on Women’s Day

In the same interview Mrs. Ferrarese was asked if she finds any similarity between the Pakistani and Italian women. To which she answered that many Pakistani women are very successful in their careers as well along with having the perfect home life. Both in Italy and Pakistan we (the women) never ignore the fundamental values in life. Validating the friendship the two nations have.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com