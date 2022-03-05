Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:55 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Mrs. Albana Planeja holds a special event to advocate Women Empowerment

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 04:55 pm

Photo credits: https://www.instagram.com/keepingupwithkhan/

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Equality and diversity are an important aspect for the society’s growth, as the Women’s Day is nearing, people from all over the world are joining hands in equality, diversity and inclusion through various events.

Aligning to that Mrs. Albana Planeja, an established entrepreneur and true advocate for women empowerment, wife of  Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese holds a special gathering. Even though it was to showcase a work of a Pakistani designer, giving an inside to the women working in Pakistan.

Read more: International Women’s Day 2021: Debate on the meaning of “Feminism”

Mariana Pochinho was also given special thanks for “bringing the event together so spectacularly.”

“Empowered women empower women ❤️ I am blessed to have met and connected with Albana & Mariana who have supported my vision with such passion!” The account shared.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sophiya Salim Khan (@keepingupwithkhan) 

The couple is well-known to put in view the love they have for the country and have been a key reason for the relations between Pakistan and Italy to strengthen dramatically. Once in an interview Planeja was asked if she interacts with the people of Pakistan. To which she states that she have made many local friends which have helped her understand the Pakistani Nation.

Read more: Our Women Our Pride says COAS on Women’s Day

In the same interview Mrs. Ferrarese was asked if she finds any similarity between the Pakistani and Italian women. To which she answered that many Pakistani women are very successful in their careers as well along with having the perfect home life. Both in Italy and Pakistan we (the women) never ignore the fundamental values in life. Validating the friendship the two nations have.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

5 days ago
Amanda Bynes is planning to remove her conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes, an American actress, seeks to dissolve her nearly nine-year conservatorship....
2 weeks ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
3 weeks ago
Issa Rae received the honor of having the key to her hometown in Inglewood

On Saturday, Issa Rae was given the key to her hometown of...
3 weeks ago
Brandon Maxwell pays tribute to his grandmother in his fall/winter collection

Brandon Maxwell's shows have been known to end with the Texas-born designer...
3 weeks ago
Rihanna surprises fans on her second shop opening in LA

On the weekend, a line of expectant buyers formed outside the Westfield...
3 weeks ago
Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

turkey
10 mins ago
Erdogan, Putin to hold a conversation on Sunday: Spokesperson

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin...
15 mins ago
Suspects involved in Peshawar blast to be arrested soon: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
south korea
21 mins ago
South Korea reports 254,327 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, March 5 - South Korea reported 254,327 new COVID-19 cases as...
evacuation mauripol
29 mins ago
The evacuation of Mariupol has been put on hold

Officials in Mariupol claim that Russian soldiers are violating the truce, and...
Adsence Ad 300X600