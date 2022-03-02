Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:06 pm
Courteney Cox revealed that she sold her house after learning that it was haunted

While promoting her upcoming horror comedy series Shining Vale, the 57-year-old actress told Jimmy Kimmel Live about the troublesome ghost that lived in her old town home.

Read more: Courteney Cox celebrates 4th July with pals Jennifer Aniston and Lisa

When Kimmel inquired if she believed in ghosts, she said no. “I didn’t believe at first. But I lived in Laurel Canyon, which is clearly in Los Angeles, and it was Gypsy Rose Lee’s and Carole King’s house.” “So Carole King came over to my place and said there had been a divorce. And it was pretty ugly, and there was a ghost in the house,” Cox continued. And I was thinking, “Well, whatever.” Other people who would be staying with me, such as friends, claimed to have had an experience with a woman who was sitting on the side of the bed.”

Read more: Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reunite on the premiere of Shining Vale

Regardless of these claims, Cox discounted the possibility of a ghost in her home. Even though Carole held a séance with Courteney. “I was at the house one day not believing, the doorbell rang, and I answered it. When I opened the door, it was a UPS guy or whatever. And he said, ‘Do you know this house is haunted?’ ‘Yeah, why?’ I say. ‘What makes you believe that?’ ‘Because there is someone standing behind you,’ he says. And I thought to myself, ‘Let’s sell.'” When Kimmel questioned if she genuinely sold the house because of the delivery man, she agreed.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

