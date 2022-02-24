Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after 5 years!

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 06:26 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Ben Stiller recently announced in an interview that he and his wife Christine Taylor are back together after a five-year breakup. The couple had previously announced their split in 2017. But during the epidemic, they moved back in together. So he could be with their two daughters Ella and Quinlin during the early months of lockdown.

Read more: Aaron Rodgers apologizes to Shailene Woodley

In a new interview, the actor discussed his personal life and how he reconnected with Taylor. During the pandemic, the actor moved into his family’s home, and that’s when things began to change.

In April 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation. The pair declared they were divorcing after 17 years of marriage, but they did not file for divorce. Yet the couple stated in their separation statement, “Our primary focus will remain on raising our children as loving parents and best friends. At this time, we respectfully request that the media respect our privacy.”

Read more: Jennifer Lopez is very surprised to rekindle with Ben Affleck

The couple last appeared in public together in October. When the Zoolander co-stars attended a Project ALS gala in New York City, leading many believed they were back together.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Another development in Harvey Weinstein sexual assault case

On Wednesday, a limo driver testified that he was driving Harvey Weinstein...
3 hours ago
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on Hollywood's prestigious...
2 days ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
3 days ago
Syra Yousuf OR Sana Javed, who looks pretty in this outfit?

Pakistani divas, Syra Yousuf and Sana Javed, in the shocking pink outfit,...
3 days ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland looks beauty in black

Australian cricket commentator Erin Holland, who is winning hearts with her desi...
3 days ago
Ayeza Khan welcomes spring with a smile, see photos 

Ayeza Khan is an actress who has proven her fashion game. The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

bride's brother
3 mins ago
Viral Video of Vidaai, bride’s brother becomes super emotional

In the video, the bride’s brother is seen embracing her sister tightly...
ukraine
5 mins ago
Lithuania to impose emergency following Ukraine invasion: president

VILNIUS - Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda on Thursday signed a decree imposing...
5 mins ago
Sindh higher education commission chairman’s wife selected as ED

KARACHI: The wife of Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) Chairman Dr Asim...
13 mins ago
A biopic on Hollywood legend Buster Keaton is being made by James Mangold

A biographical drama film based on the life of Hollywood legend Buster...
Adsence Ad 300X600