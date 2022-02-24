Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are back together after 5 years!

Ben Stiller recently announced in an interview that he and his wife Christine Taylor are back together after a five-year breakup. The couple had previously announced their split in 2017. But during the epidemic, they moved back in together. So he could be with their two daughters Ella and Quinlin during the early months of lockdown.

In a new interview, the actor discussed his personal life and how he reconnected with Taylor. During the pandemic, the actor moved into his family’s home, and that’s when things began to change.

In April 2017, Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor announced their separation. The pair declared they were divorcing after 17 years of marriage, but they did not file for divorce. Yet the couple stated in their separation statement, “Our primary focus will remain on raising our children as loving parents and best friends. At this time, we respectfully request that the media respect our privacy.”

The couple last appeared in public together in October. When the Zoolander co-stars attended a Project ALS gala in New York City, leading many believed they were back together.

