Chrissy Teigen and husband are planning for another pregnancy!

After a miscarriage in 2020, model Chrissy Teigen and her musician husband John Legend are planning another pregnancy.

She schooled her followers to stop asking people if they are pregnant as even though you might be excited for them, they might be going through a tough chapter in their life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Chrissy Teigen was brought to the hospital after experiencing severe bleeding and subsequently lost the baby in October 2020. The couple was expecting their third child at the time.

Read more: Hollywood Highlights: Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober, Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal

Her first two children were conceived through IVF. But her third child, who she lovingly called Jack, was conceived organically.

“We are horrified and in the kind of deep anguish you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Chrissy Teigen wrote beside a black-and-white photo of herself in the hospital. Despite numerous blood transfusions, we were never able to stop the bleeding and provide our son with the fluids he required. It was simply insufficient.

We always wait until the last possible moment after our babies are born, just before we leave the hospital, to decide on their names. But, for some reason, we began to refer to the baby in my womb as Jack.

Read more: Chrissy Teigen acknowledges her “serious” but “dumb” blunder

To our Jack, I’m so sorry that the first few months of your existence were so difficult for you. That we weren’t able to provide you with the home you needed to survive. “You will always be loved by us.”

We understand how hard it is to go through a miscarriage and wish Chrissy and her husband a successful IVF and a healthy child.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com