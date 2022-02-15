Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:22 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Liam Payne is all praise for son Bear; says he is sly but smart

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:22 pm

Liam Payne recently spoke up about his 4-year-old kid Bear, who has a reputation for mischief. Cheryl Cole and the singer have a son together. Bear devised a brilliant method to avoid school, the One Direction star said on Instagram.

Read more: One Direction’s Liam Payne finally speaks out about speculations of reunion

“He went to school the other day and he didn’t want to go, and I think he realized that if you have COVID, you don’t have to go to school. Which is pretty sly but also quite smart,” Payne said during an Instagram Live Q&A with followers. He found out that if he feigned to have the flu, he’d be excused from school for the day,” he added.

Read more: Liam Payne reminisces 1D’s first meeting after Zayn Malik’s departure

“When I was four, I didn’t even know what a virus was — sneaky,” Payne continued. He did get a scolding for it, but I have to give him credit for it because my pretexting to get out of school when I was a youngster was not quite as elaborate. In some ways, I’m not proud of him, but I’m pleased with the amount of deception, immature deception.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Julia Fox responds to British Tabloid on Instagram

Julia Fox has responded to a British tabloid's claim that she was...
1 hour ago
Zoe Kravitz blamed trollers for pushing her to delete her Instagram Account

Zoe Kravitz is coming out against internet trolls, claiming that their abusive...
4 hours ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
4 hours ago
Is there wedding bells in the future for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Sometimes you are with the right person but the timing is just...
4 hours ago
Frankie Grande responded to Kanye West's post about sister Ariana Grande

In the last two days, Kanye West has uploaded a series of...
5 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is hopeful for Kanye West

A source revealed how Kim feels about reuniting with West. After the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nicole Kidman
3 mins ago
Nicole Kidman sends lots of love to Keith Urban on Valentine’s Day

Nicole Kidman is going all out for her husband Keith Urban on...
Nishat Power Limited
7 mins ago
Nishat Power posts Rs745million profit during 2QFY22

KARACHI: The profit of Nishat Power Limited (NPL) showed a growth of...
PZ vs QG
13 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi opts to bat against Quetta Gladiators | PZ vs QG

PZ vs QG: Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to bat...
biker escape the hit
16 mins ago
Viral video: A biker escape the hit of the train while crossing tracks

In a video, a motorbike narrowly avoided being hit by a super-fast...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600