Mark Wahlberg is spilling the beans on his Valentine’s Day blunder, and it’s hilarious

Mark Wahlberg revealed how he botched up Valentine’s Day for his wife of 12 years, Rhea Durham, in a new sit down on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Mark and Rhea married in 2009, and they have four children together.

During the conversation, Mark revealed that Rhea had suggested that the couple skip gift-giving this Valentine’s Day, which Wahlberg agreed to. However, he then revealed, “So, When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts, rose petals—I’m like, ‘Holy shh,'” he continued. I had flowers and a card on the way regardless. But we were scheduled to go on a trip, so hopefully, she’ll still join me.”

Mark, on the other hand, had made plans for a dinner night out. But his wife requested they be postponed once more, and he agreed. “Of course, I got in trouble for saying, ‘OK,’ to that too,” the Father Stu actor continued.

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for the forthcoming release of his film Uncharted, which will release on February 18, in theatres. Aside from that, Mark’s next feature, Father Stu, is set to premiere in theatres on April 15, 2022.

