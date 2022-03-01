Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 02:23 pm
Colton Underwood announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown

picture courtesy/Instagram

Colton Underwood, a Bachelor alum, just announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown on Instagram. While also sharing a photo of the couple celebrating the important occasion. Underwood confirmed the news of his engagement, saying he’s overjoyed to have reached this significant milestone on their trip to Big Sur.

Colton revealed his engagement to a news outlet, saying, “I couldn’t think of a more stunning setting to commemorate a significant milestone in my life and love. I’m incredibly ecstatic! The year 2021 was the most transformative. I never imagined that starting 2022 with my best friend, teammate, and now fiancé would be possible.”

Underwood also posted a snapshot of himself and Jordan on Instagram, in which the two are seen holding hands. “Life is going to be fun with you,” Colton said in the caption.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colton Underwood (@coltonunderwood)

Underwood’s post drew a lot of attention, with fans and friends congratulating him in the comments section. Some of the celebrities include, Wells Adams, Chris Harrison, Lucy Hale, Jodie Sweetin and more.

