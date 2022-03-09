Have Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian decided a date for their wedding?

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are set to spend the rest of their lives together. In a recent interview with a news agency, a source revealed details regarding Kourtney and Travis’ wedding plans. In October 2021, the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee and proposed to the Poosh founder.

Read more: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, has feelings for Khloe Kardashian and compares her to Marilyn Monroe

“Kourtney and Travis are looking at dates in the spring and summer for their wedding,” the source added. However, their idea comprises a ceremony that is designed based on both of their styles. The couple wants the wedding to be a mix of “sexiness and elegance,” according to the insider. Who further stated that while both lovebirds have contributed to the planning of the big day. But Kourtney has taken the lead.

Meanwhile, the KUWTK alum’s ex-partner Scott Disick and how things are with him during Kourtney and Travis’ very public affair were also discussed by the insider. “Things have been pleasant between them,” he said. Emphasising that the ex-couple has maintained a fairly balanced co-parenting routine.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian had her fiancé Travis Barker’s initials custom-made

Scott, on the other hand, has yet to come to terms with Kourtney’s love for Travis and their relationship. But he has accepted that Kourtney has moved on and will soon marry Travis. “There are periods of jealousy and resentment, but at the end of the day, he wants her to be happy.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com