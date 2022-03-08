Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 06:01 pm
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attended Paris Fashion Week

On Monday, March 7, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were photographed leaving the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Sophie kept her baby bump disguised during their latest outing at Paris Fashion Week. Despite the fact that the pair confirmed their pregnancy after daughter Willa.

Read more: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are ‘overjoyed’ to be expecting their second child: source

Sophie wore a leather pinafore dress and a white crop top to the event, along with a black Louis Vuitton pocketbook and bright red heels. Joe, on the other hand, looked as dapper in a black-and-blue checkered jacket, which he paired with a black shirt and slacks. At the ceremony, the two were seen adorably posing together.

Last month, the pair was photographed leaving for a brunch outing, during which Turner appeared to be showing her baby bump, sparking pregnancy rumours. Which were later confirmed by the couple.

Read more: Joe Jones make a comeback to acting

Joe and Sophie already have a one-year-old daughter named Willa. However the parents have been quite stringent about her public appearances. Also asked the paparazzi not to publish any images of her. Meanwhile, Joe’s brother Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra recently had their first child together via surrogacy, a daughter. The couple has yet to reveal the little one’s first appearance.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

