Joey KIng and Steven Piet got Engaged!

Joey King has been seeing Steven Piet have been together for over two years. Now they achieved another milestone in their relationship and are engaged. On Tuesday, March 1, the 22-year-old actress announced her engagement. Along with a series of photos of her and the producer, 30, kissing in the desert. Accompanied by a statement gushing over her new beau.

Read more: Colton Underwood announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown

In the caption she expressed her love for her fiancé and said that he seems like home to her.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking)

According to the caption, the couple waited one month before announcing their relationship milestone publicly. “You asked me to marry you on 2/2/22 and made me the luckiest lady alive,” the actress concluded.

Read more: Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kourtney’s engagement is revealed in the trailer for ‘The Kardashians.’

The two met on the set of The Act, a Hulu drama in which King featured as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet worked on the show as a producer, and it was nominated for Golden Globes, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. From 2017 to early 2019, the Fargo actor dated Jacob Elordi, who played her lover in Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy.

Meanwhile, Joey King’s most prominent performances include Gypsy Rose in The Act, and Elle Evans in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com