Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:29 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Joey KIng and Steven Piet got Engaged!

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 04:29 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Joey King has been seeing Steven Piet have been together for over two years. Now they achieved another milestone in their relationship and are engaged. On Tuesday, March 1, the 22-year-old actress announced her engagement. Along with a series of photos of her and the producer, 30, kissing in the desert. Accompanied by a statement gushing over her new beau.

Read more: Colton Underwood announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown

In the caption she expressed her love for her fiancé and said that he seems like home to her.

See the post here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey King (@joeyking) 

According to the caption, the couple waited one month before announcing their relationship milestone publicly. “You asked me to marry you on 2/2/22 and made me the luckiest lady alive,” the actress concluded.

Read more: Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kourtney’s engagement is revealed in the trailer for ‘The Kardashians.’

The two met on the set of The Act, a Hulu drama in which King featured as Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet worked on the show as a producer, and it was nominated for Golden Globes, Emmys, and Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019. From 2017 to early 2019, the Fargo actor dated Jacob Elordi, who played her lover in Netflix’s Kissing Booth trilogy.

Meanwhile, Joey King’s most prominent performances include Gypsy Rose in The Act, and Elle Evans in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

23 hours ago
The cast of Euphoria talks about their experience in a recent Interview

Season 2 of Euphoria was, to say the least, the most talked-about...
23 hours ago
The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out now

Calling all Harry Potter fans! The new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The...
23 hours ago
World Book Day 2022: The most-loved children's story books

To commemorate World Book Day 2022, retailer Bensons for Beds has compiled...
23 hours ago
Jared Leto is introducing his superhero personality in Morbius

Marvel is back with Morbius, another sure-to-be-a-hit film. The film, which stars...
1 day ago
Shakira opens up about the reason she and Gerard Piqué fights most of the time

"Don't Wait Up," Shakira's current hit, is all too true for her...
1 day ago
Colton Underwood announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown

Colton Underwood, a Bachelor alum, just announced his engagement to Jordan C....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
2 mins ago
‘Shy’ Prince Harry has been chastised for ‘desperately feeding off Meghan Markle,’ according to a report

When confronted with cameras in Los Angeles, experts speak candidly about Prince...
Mother and son
7 mins ago
Viral: Mother and son dance to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Dholida

Many individuals are also following the craze of nailing the Dholida song's...
indonesia
9 mins ago
Indonesia reports 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, 376 more deaths

JAKARTA - Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 40,920 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
11 mins ago
Taking lead: Sindh governor signs bill for restoration of student unions

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday signed the Student Union Restoration...
Adsence Ad 300X600