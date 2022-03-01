Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The real reason Ben Affleck didn’t attend the SAG Awards 2022

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 08:14 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Stars from all over the world flocked to the SAG Awards 2022, but there was one significant component missing from the picture. Ben Affleck, who was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category for his outstanding performance in The Tender Bar, was curiously absent from the ceremony on Sunday.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intend to relocate to the United Kingdom following the latter’s casting in a film

Despite the fact that Troy Kotsur won the award for his performance in Sian Heder’s CODA, many asked why Affleck was not there at such a glamorous event. The Gone Girl actor was reportedly absent from the 28th annual award event because he chose to attend his son Samuel’s birthday party instead. On February 27, Samuel turned ten, and he was the star of the show for his father, Ben Affleck. Affleck has two girl with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet 16, and Seraphina 13, in addition to Samuel.

Read more: Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

When he’s not working, the Deep Water star has been concentrating on his family. Affleck is focusing on his children and his restored romance with Jennifer Lopez. The pair first met in 2002, but after a quick engagement, they called it quits in 2004. The couple resumed their romance in 2021 after a 15-year break, with sources suggesting that “they are meant to be.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

16 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate St David's Day by petting goats on a Welsh farm

On a day trip to Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge...
19 mins ago
‘I Am Divorced And Happy,’ Faryal Mehmood responds to separation rumors

After months of speculation regarding Faryal Mehmood and Daniyal Raheal's divorce, the...
37 mins ago
Avneet Kaur’s new bold photo set the internet on fire

Avneet Kaur is an actress, dancer, and model from India. She is...
38 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor begins March with style, shares BTS video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood star, never fails to dazzle her admirers...
46 mins ago
Ayeza Khan's Most Recent Photoshoot Goes Viral

Ayeza Khan is a Pakistani actress, model, and television personality. In 2009, she...
55 mins ago
Kiara Advani shares quirky picture with Vicky Kaushal

Govinda Naam Mera, starring Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar, has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan spotted without make-up on Sinf e Aahan set
16 seconds ago
Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan spotted without make-up on Sinf e Aahan set

ISPR's most anticipated drama serial, Sinf-e-Aahan [Women of Steel], is receiving widespread...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
1 min ago
Bilawal says people of Pakistan will not disappoint him

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, “I know that the people of Pakistan...
Mansha Pasha
8 mins ago
Mansha Pasha looks exquisite in her recent pictures 

Mansha Pasha is a Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ who has worked...
Danish Taimoor looks stunning in his photoshoot
9 mins ago
Danish Taimoor looks stunning in his photoshoot

Danish Taimoor is a Pakistani actor and model. He was born on...
Adsence Ad 300X600