The real reason Ben Affleck didn’t attend the SAG Awards 2022

Stars from all over the world flocked to the SAG Awards 2022, but there was one significant component missing from the picture. Ben Affleck, who was nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category for his outstanding performance in The Tender Bar, was curiously absent from the ceremony on Sunday.

Despite the fact that Troy Kotsur won the award for his performance in Sian Heder’s CODA, many asked why Affleck was not there at such a glamorous event. The Gone Girl actor was reportedly absent from the 28th annual award event because he chose to attend his son Samuel’s birthday party instead. On February 27, Samuel turned ten, and he was the star of the show for his father, Ben Affleck. Affleck has two girl with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet 16, and Seraphina 13, in addition to Samuel.

When he’s not working, the Deep Water star has been concentrating on his family. Affleck is focusing on his children and his restored romance with Jennifer Lopez. The pair first met in 2002, but after a quick engagement, they called it quits in 2004. The couple resumed their romance in 2021 after a 15-year break, with sources suggesting that “they are meant to be.”

