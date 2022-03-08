Adsence Ads 300X250
08th Mar, 2022. 05:46 pm
Travis Barker loves Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope’s drawing of him

08th Mar, 2022. 05:46 pm
Travis Barker has a new profile photo on Instagram and Twitter, and he can thank only one person for it: Penelope Disick, the daughter of his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian. Barker not only expressed his admiration for Kourtney’s daughter’s adorable artwork of Travis in her post, but he also made it his profile photo.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian sheds light on her parenting

Travis reacted to the nine-year-drawing old’s of him by writing, “I love this Penelope,” with a smiley face emoji, on his Instagram story. The Blink 182 drummer’s reply showed that he was very moved by it, and he changed it to his profile photo to further honour Penelope’s ability. Kourtney’s daughter sketched of Barker along with his tatoos in the drawing.

Read more: Are Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker Engaged? Find Out!

It’s no surprise that Penelope and Travis have such a strong connection. Before getting engaged in October of last year, the couple spent months together as a blended family as well as a couple. On Penelope’s 9th birthday, Barker also gave her her own set of drums.

Travis has grown close to Penelope, and he even starred in one of her TikTok videos with her mother, Kourtney Kardashian.

