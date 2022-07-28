Before getting married, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did not sign a prenup: Source

Because Jennifer Lopez has “unconditional love” for her fiancé, the couple reportedly decided against signing a prenup before their nuptials.

The newlyweds did not draught a prenuptial agreement despite the combined $550 million fortune at stake, an insider told OK! Magazine.

According to the outlet, the Batman vs. Superman actor has a net worth of about $150 million compared to the Marry Me actor’s estimated worth of $400 million.

A source cited Affleck as having a “grounding” effect on JLo as the justification for not having the contract made prior to marriage.

“He doesn’t have that same need to show off or do things on such a big scale anymore and that’s helped to balance Jennifer out in that regard,” the insider added.

“She gets a lot more pleasure out of the simple, smaller things than she used to,” the source further said.

Jennifer loves Ben for who he is, the outlet reported, but a source said that Affleck has changed significantly since the couple’s early relationship in the 2000s.

The insider emphasised that “Ben’s grown up an awful lot in the 18 years since they first split.”

In a low-key, intimate wedding ceremony held at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Los Angeles earlier this month, Lopez and Affleck said “I do.”

JLo announced her engagement to Affleck in her newsletter On the JLo, writing, “We succeeded. Love is lovely. Love is kind. Love, it turns out, is a patient thing. twenty years of endurance

In a drive-through in Las Vegas at 2:30 in the morning, she added, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life.”

“Love is wonderful, perhaps the best thing of all, and it’s worth waiting for.