Camila Morrone is scheduled to feature in Marmalade with Stranger Things actors

Camila Morrone is set star in director Keir O’Donnell’s upcoming heist romantic drama movie Marmalade.

The 25-year-old model-turned-actress, who is currently dating Leonardo Dicaprio, will be starring alongside Stranger Things’ Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge.

Advertisement So far, Marmalade’s release date has not been revealed.

According to the Daily Mail, the heist romantic drama film’s filming has concluded in Minnesota.

Per Deadline, the storyline of the movie revolves around a “naive small-town man who ends up in jail and narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the alluring love of his life”.

The release date of the film, directed by Keir O’Donnell, has not been announced.

Camila began her acting career with James Franco’s unfinished film Bukowski, which was shot in 2013.

She did, however, make her feature film debut in 2018 with the film Never Going Back.

The performer went on to make appearances in films such as Death Wish, the critically acclaimed Mickey And The Bear and Valley Girl over the next few years.