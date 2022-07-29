Château Miraval winery case involving Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is expected to become more complicated

According to recent reports, the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the Chateau Miraval winery is expected to become more complicated.

They are both very stubborn, and this case will only become more difficult, an insider told Us Weekly in this week’s issue.

In 2008, the ex-lovers purchased a majority stake in the vineyard in the South of France and made the decision that they would not sell their shares without first consulting one another.

Following their breakup in 2016, the Maleficent actress sold her shares in Château Miraval to Russian booze tycoon Stoli, angering Bullet Train actor.

The businessman Yuri Shefler, referred to in court documents as “an aggressive third-party competitor,” is the owner of Tenute del Mondo, which Jolie sold her shares to.

Pitt claimed in a lawsuit filed earlier this year that Jolie did not consult him before making the sale.

“She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval,” Pitt claimed in his lawsuit.

“Brad was never given the option to buy Miraval,” the insider revealed. “He would have gladly made a generous offer, but that was never afforded to him.”

The insider continued, “He feels that is the main reason Angelina sold her stake to them,” adding that Jolie was aware that the sale to Stoli was “against” the wishes of her ex-husband.

In February, a different source told the publication that Pitt attempted to acquire his ex-ownership wife’s interest but that she “made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair.”

Pitt was “blindsided” when she made the deal with Stoli, but he still had hope that they would come to an agreement.

Advertisement “He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source said while claiming that Jolie did it “just to punish Pitt. She did it to hurt him.”