Does Jennifer Aniston not believe Amber Heard?

After he lost his infamous wife beating case against a British newspaper last year, Johnny Depp’s career appeared to be over.

It seems Jennifer Aniston does not think Johnny Depp deserved the treatment he received from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Amber Heard also testified in court in the UK, ensuring that Johnny Depp lost the battle with the publisher.

Advertisement

Hollywood A-listers began shunning Depp as he lost his job as a result of the domestic abuse allegations.

Also Read Jennifer Aniston supports ex Brad Pitt amid his Bullet Train promotions with THIS gesture The Like on the post suggested her support for Brad and his...

Following the actor’s victory in the defamation lawsuit against the former wife, he is currently experiencing a surge in popularity.

His social media following has grown rapidly, and it seems like some celebrities have always trusted him.

Actress Jennifer Aniston from “Friends” was one of them and she didn’t waste any time in starting to follow him on Instagram after he won the case against Amber Heard.

Also Read US celebs including Jennifer Aniston discount Meghan’s Vogue interview Meghan Markle in her most recent Vogue interview. Supreme Court's decision to...

Advertisement

As she is not following Amber Heard on the Facebook-owned app, it appears that the actress’ decision to follow the actor was based on how the trial turned out.