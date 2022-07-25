Advertisement
Does Jennifer Aniston not believe Amber Heard?

Articles
  • After he lost his infamous wife beating case against a British newspaper last year, Johnny Depp’s career appeared to be over.
  • It seems Jennifer Aniston does not think Johnny Depp deserved the treatment he received from his ex-wife Amber Heard.
  • Amber Heard also testified in court in the UK, ensuring that Johnny Depp lost the battle with the publisher.
Hollywood A-listers began shunning Depp as he lost his job as a result of the domestic abuse allegations.

Following the actor’s victory in the defamation lawsuit against the former wife, he is currently experiencing a surge in popularity.

His social media following has grown rapidly, and it seems like some celebrities have always trusted him.

Actress Jennifer Aniston from “Friends” was one of them and she didn’t waste any time in starting to follow him on Instagram after he won the case against Amber Heard.

As she is not following Amber Heard on the Facebook-owned app, it appears that the actress’ decision to follow the actor was based on how the trial turned out.

